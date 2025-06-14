Gophers men’s track and field finishes seventh at NCAA outdoor championships

The Gophers men’s track and field team finished in seventh place at the NCAA outdoor championships on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The Gophers scored 25 points for their best finish since 1948, when they won the NCAA title. Their best finish since then had been eighth place in 1971.
The Gophers earned their final two points with a seventh-place finish in the 4x100 meter relay Friday. Zion Campbell, Kion Benjamin, Aaron Charles and Devin Augustine teamed for a time of 38.88 seconds. The Gophers had reached Friday’s final by running a program-record 38.16 in Wednesday’s semifinals.
The Gophers’ Kostas Zaltos and Angelos Mantzouranis finished first and second in the hammer throw finals on Wednesday. Zaltos’ championship was the 11th individual NCAA outdoor championship in Gophers history. The most recent to win was Obsa Ali’s victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 2018.
In the women’s competition, the Gophers had two athletes earn All-America honors. Junior Ali Weimer finished 15th in the 10,000 Thursday with a school-record time of 32:42.31.
Senior Dyandra Gray finished 22nd in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.86 to become just the third Gophers to earn All-America honors in the event.