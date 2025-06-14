Crime is top of mind in Minneapolis streets, but the upcoming city election? Not so much.

Less than five months out from an election that will determine control of Minneapolis City Hall, many voters around the city are quick to point to a shared concern: feeling safe in the neighborhoods they love.
Some worry about longstanding problems with property crime and drug activity, while others feel optimistic, pointing to higher foot traffic on streets and in businesses. But few are spending much time thinking about the high-stakes city election on the horizon — or even know which current or future Minneapolis leaders could address their concerns.
“I haven’t heard much about the candidates or any of those [races],” 22-year-old Alec DeVries said when asked if he knew about the upcoming municipal election.
The mayor’s office and all 13 City Council seats will be up for grabs in the November election, which will decide who controls City Hall. All of those seats are now filled by Democrats or democratic socialists; progressives currently control the council and often are at odds with the more moderate Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey.
Voters will determine whether to keep power in Frey’s hands or give it to one of the other candidates, which include pastor DeWayne Davis, health care chaplain Howard Dotson, Minneapolis Sen. Omar Fateh and entrepreneur Jazz Hampton. They’ll also decide whether progressives retain control of the council or whether moderates return to power. The official candidate filing period is from July 29 through Aug. 12.
Policing and neighborhood safety has been a hot topic for the mayor and City Council, as council members have vied to get violence prevention workers to hotspots in their wards.
The Minnesota Star Tribune went out to take the temperature of the electorate as the election nears.
Neighborhood vitality questions
Jon Jones, 37, now lives near Bde Maka Ska after graduating from the University of Minnesota. Before that, he lived in south Minneapolis and northeast Minneapolis, and he said he felt safe in all of those neighborhoods.