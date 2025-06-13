Authorities investigate one of India's worst aviation disasters as Modi visits the site

NEW DELHI — Authorities are investigating one of India's worst aviation disasters a day after an Air India plane crashed, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew onboard, officials said Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site.
The Indian government has launched an investigation into the fatal crash of the London-bound Air India plane that came down in a residential area in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff on Thursday.
Officials said most of the bodies were charred beyond recognition. There was no news early Friday on the cause of the crash, or on efforts to retrieve the black boxes — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — as authorities continued to search the crash site.
The plane hit a building hosting a medical college hostel and burst into flames, killing several college students on the ground. Black smoke billowed from the site where the plane crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a city of more than 5 million and the capital of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.
''We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words,'' Modi said on social media after visiting the site. ''We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come.''
Modi meets lone survivor
There was only one survivor of the crash, who was seen in television footage meeting Modi at a local government hospital.
Dr. Dhaval Gameti told the Associated Press he had examined the man, whom he identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh.