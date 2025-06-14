Iran retaliates after Israeli strikes targeting its nuclear program and military

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel into Saturday morning, killing at least three people and wounding dozens, after a series of blistering Israeli attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear program and its armed forces.
Israel's assault used warplanes, as well as drones smuggled into the country in advance, to assault key facilities and kill top generals and scientists. Iran's U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in the attacks.
Israel asserted the barrage was necessary before Iran got any closer to building an atomic weapon, although experts and the U.S. government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon before the strikes.
Iran retaliated by launching drones and later firing waves of ballistic missiles at Israel, where explosions lit the night skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below. The Israeli military urged civilians, already rattled by the raging Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, to head to shelter for hours.
Strikes could derail nuclear talks
Israel's strikes also put further talks between the United States and Iran over an atomic accord into doubt days before the two sides were set to meet Sunday in Oman. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman called further nuclear talks with the United States ''meaningless'' after Israeli strikes on the country, state television said.
''The U.S. did a job that made the talks become meaningless,'' Baghaei was quoted as saying. He added that Israel had passed all Iran's red lines by committing a ''criminal act'' through its strikes.
However, he stopped short of saying the talks were cancelled. The Mizan news agency, which is run by Iran's judiciary, quoted him as saying: ''It is still not clear what we decide about Sunday's talks.''