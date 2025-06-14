College sports officially ceased to exist on the evening of Friday, June 6, 2025. At least in the form that existed for more than a century.
Amateurism is dead. Schools are now free to pay athletes directly, meaning they will receive a salary just as in any other profession, though technically athletes will not be employees of universities. Not yet.
Will you still love college sports in this new version? Will you still cheer for your alma mater or embrace your favorite sport with the same passion, same enjoyment, same endearment as if nothing has changed?
I vow to try.
I make that statement knowing that everything has changed. I remind myself that I fell in love with college sports back when I was a kid and had no clue whether college football players got paid money to wear the uniform or not.
I became engrossed in it because of state pride. That was our team, the Tennessee Vols. Everyone else was the enemy. Especially Bama.
I loved it because of the orange uniforms. The traditions. The rivalries. The marching band. The way a college campus feels electric on a football weekend. Seeing 100,000 people cram into the stadium and sing “Rocky Top” at full throat. The voice of John Ward on the radio, telling us “it’s football time in Tennessee.” Hearing it still gives me goosebumps.
Our romanticism has been bashed over the head with endless cynicism in this new era. Are we supposed to throw all of that away because a federal judge in California approved a settlement that essentially turned college sports into professional sports?