Family ties and new senior housing are drawing the most retirees to this metro county

It took Everett Wallin a few years of grieving and loneliness after losing his wife before he was ready to leave the Marshall, Minn., townhome they’d shared.
Now, he’s happy to say, he’s found a new home — in Chanhassen.
“It’s great here. There’s just so much to do,” Wallin said of Riley Crossing Senior Living, one of the many 55-plus newer developments welcoming a steady stream of retiree residents to Carver County. “I like this place a lot.”
In net population gains, Carver County has added more adults age 65 and over than anywhere else in the state, according to data from Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower.
The southwest suburban county gained an average of nearly 900 people aged 65 and older each year for the past five years, she said.
Across Minnesota, the number of aging baby boomers is increasing significantly, with more residents turning 65 in the two decades from 2010 to 2030 than the previous four decades combined, Brower said. By 2030, 1 in 4 Minnesotans will be age 65 or older.
Which communities are attracting the most baby boomers across Minnesota? Other data from Brower’s office showed the highest migration growth of 65-plus residents has been in rural counties, including northern Minnesota. Closer to the Twin Cities, Isanti County was the top county for the highest rate of new 65-plus residents; Carver County comes in third.
In Carver County, one factor more than any other is fueling the migration: grandkids. Thanks to a boom of families moving here with their kids, Brower said, Carver County is seeing a jump in grandparents who want to be near them.