How the federal raid unified the fractious Minneapolis City Council against Trump, sort of

The Minneapolis City Council began its Thursday meeting with a resolution honoring Immigrant Heritage Month, and ended it with a rare show of unity when members agreed to probe whether police violated the city’s “sanctuary city” principles over federal immigration enforcement.
In between, it wasn’t so harmonious.
While local officials – all Democrats – appear united in condemning a high-profile federal raid this week as a Trump administration flex of heavy-handed policing, the event has emerged as a flashpoint to expose familiar political fault lines between the left and the farther-left in a city election year.
On Tuesday, masked, armed agents from several federal agencies swarmed a south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant, roiling the Latino and immigrant hub and sparking fears that it was an immigration raid, particularly since Immigration and and Customs Enforcement agents were on the scene.
Federal officials have said the raid was one of eight conducted across the metro as part of an investigation into money laundering and human and drug trafficking by a “transnational criminal organization.”
Elected officials, immigrant allies and protesters, many of them masked as well, quickly converged on the Lake Street scene Tuesday and began recording, questioning, and scuffling with officers as a firestorm of outrage erupted on social media.
This is the same Lake Street area where fear is rampant amid the Trump immigration crackdown, and emotions remain raw after protests erupted there after George Floyd’s 2020 murder by a police officer.
What played out Tuesday
Now City Council members want to know whether the city’s ordinance was followed when Minneapolis police officers showed up about an hour into the federal operation. Minneapolis is a “sanctuary city” with an ordinance barring its police from helping enforce federal immigration laws.