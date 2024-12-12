Gov. Tim Walz calls for tougher Medicaid fraud penalties as FBI investigates autism centers

The FBI searched at least two Minnesota autism centers Thursday as it investigated “substantial evidence” of fraudulent Medicaid claims made by many companies participating in the state program. The state-funded Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) program, which serves people under 21 with autism spectrum disorder, has experienced exponential growth in Medicaid billing. Reimbursement claims soared from $1.7 million in 2017, the first year of the program, to nearly $400 million last year and again this year.