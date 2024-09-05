Erie Ending: Walz completes two-day solo vice presidential campaign swing in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH – Gov. Tim Walz will cap his solo two-day barnstorming trip with a rally in Erie, managing to hit three of four corners of the state that is of monumental importance to both presidential tickets in November.
The governor’s schedule Thursday included a short stop at an undisclosed location in Erie and a rally before he boards the Harris-Walz charter Boeing 737-800 to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the evening.
Both the GOP and Democratic presidential tickets are spending lots of time in the state with 19 electoral votes potentially determinative of who runs the country for the next four years. Pennsylvania was so busy with candidates that weapons-sniffing dogs had some of the busiest and most challenging schedules in town. The dogs conduct sweeps, sniffing at luggage and equipment before flights and stops.
Harris was expected to touch down in the Steel City on Thursday afternoon and remain here as she prepares for her first debate with Trump on Tuesday in Philadelphia. She was also here on Labor Day with President Joe Biden on their first event together.
A recent CNN poll showed Harris and Trump almost evenly split in Pennsylvania so both tickets are fighting for each and every vote.
In his first day, Walz’s campaign stops were lower key and included multiple servings of ice cream, cookies and donuts although it’s unclear what portion he ate himself as opposed to what he donated to volunteers and his charter flight full of security, staff, volunteers and media.
The governor’s first stop was at Cherry Hill Orchards, a fruit farm and baked goods market. Whether he was poking at Vance’s awkward visit to a donut shop, Walz, accompanied by his daughter, Hope, gazed across the rows of baked goods and said he has “no trouble picking out donuts.”
He acquired packages of apple cider Whoopie Pies, a local favorite overflowing with buttercream frosting, cinnamon, sugar and sprinkles. Later, he stopped at the Milk Shake Factory, picking up a mint cookies and cream shake and chocolate-covered pretzels. He was handed butter pecan ice cream at his final stop, Maple Bottom Farm, some 90 minutes outside of Pittsburgh in Dawson.
Along with the aggressive acquisition of sugary snacks, the governor’s task was to sow enthusiasm for the national ticket he joined just over a month ago.
The string of events was anything but freewheeling and Walz didn’t take questions on the record from the press pool nor did he speak to them most of the day. He travelled in his own SUV with security and his movements — as well as those of reporters and photographers — were calculated and controlled by the campaign.
His schedule on the first day was almost entirely meet-and-greet events, not fiery campaign-style speeches or policy talks. He fed a Guernsey calf and talked on the phone to voters at the volunteer headquarters in Lancaster.
Notwithstanding the heavy security presence that include a motorcade of more than 20 vehicles, Walz was in his element when talking to volunteers and voters, introducing himself and making small talk. He was upbeat and energetic throughout the day, and his daughter appeared at ease chatting with volunteers and taking photos with anyone who asked.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
