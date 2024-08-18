CHICAGO - Minnesota Gov. Lt. Peggy Flanagan was named Sunday as one of four co-chairs of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), lifting her national profile as she helps steer the four-day gathering and celebration in support of the national ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.
Minnesota’s lieutenant governor named one of four Democratic National Convention chairs in Chicago
Peggy Flanagan joins Sen. Cory Booker, former Gov. Landrieu and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
“I am proud of the national spotlight on Minnesota and thrilled that this week will showcase the authenticity and joy the Harris-Walz ticket has brought to our entire country,” Flanagan said in a statement.
Flanagan will gavel the event in and out every evening and introduce speakers, including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Serving along with her will be Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who also served as Louisiana’s lieutenant governor and is the national co-chair for the Harris-Walz ticket.
“It is an honor to be named co-chair of the DNC and highlight the excitement around seconds-in-command right now,” Flanagan said. With Flanagan serving as a co-chair, the convention events at Chicago’s United Center and McCormick Place will take on an even richer Minnesota flavor.
Flanagan had been pursuing a prominent role in Chicago even before the vice president announced her surprise selection of Walz as her running mate Aug. 6. The Democratic National Committee, which oversees the convention every four years, announced the selection of the four chairs.
“Their dedication to service, boundless optimism, and passion for progress is emblematic of our party’s values and our message to the American people,” National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said. “I’m thrilled for the nation to see our vision for the future and meet the incredible leaders who will guide the way.”
Convention Chair Minyon Moore also praised the co-chairs, saying the convention will honor Biden’s leadership, celebrate Harris and Walz, and “uplift the deep bench of future leaders who will carry our party and country forward.”
In the written release announcing the selection of co-chairs, the national committee said they come from the four corners of the country and represent the “breadth and diversity of the expanding bench of talent in the Democratic Party at all levels of government.”
The prominent convention role may be a harbinger for Flanagan. If the Harris-Walz ticket wins in November, Flanagan would become the first indigenous female governor in the nation. She is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation.
Walz and Flanagan first won the governor’s office in 2018 and were re-elected in 2022. Throughout their six-year tenure, they have portrayed their work as a true partnership. She is regularly beside him both at public events and privately in cabinet meetings.
In recent days, she has repeatedly said the job of a No. 2 is to be ready if the top spot opens. But she’s also warned that much work must be done for Harris and Walz to win in November.
She and Walz steered Minnesota through a global pandemic, chaotic civil unrest and a historic 2023 legislative session that saw a passage of a laundry list of progressive laws.
“I have always felt like a partner,” Flanagan said recently of her work with Walz for six years. “I have always felt that my opinions are valued. I think you can see my fingerprints all over a lot of our policies and legislative victories.”
Before she was elected lieutenant governor, she represented her native St. Louis Park in the state House of Representatives. She also serves as chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, where she seeks to help elect Democratic lieutenant governors across the country.
Minnesota’s lieutenant governor named one of four Democratic National Convention chairs in Chicago
Peggy Flanagan joins Sen. Cory Booker, former Gov. Landrieu and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas