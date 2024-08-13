Guridy claims, without much evidence, that stadiums were more open to these activists in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s because a majority of the venues were publicly funded and managed. In the 21st century, he argues, arguments for allegedly apolitical stadiums gained more traction as they became corporatized, spectators became whiter and more affluent and workers got more Black and brown. Since 9/11, Guridy notes, corporations partnered with the U.S. military to showcase jingoistic rituals celebrating soldiers and police officers.