St. Paul writer Christopher Tradowsky talks about his witty, sexy new novel

“It was the first Trump era and then the pandemic came and I was just so depressed about the whole thing,” said Tradowsky, 54, who began writing “Midnight” in 2019. “The novel is, ‘I’m going to write a love letter to everything I love — to queerness and friendship and San Francisco in the ’90s and the movies.’ That really helped propel me through the novel because other novel projects I had were a combination of too ambitious or required too much research, but I know this time and place, I know this topic, I know these films.“