Authors, cartoonists cover the state and internet to raise awareness, money

Minnesota writers and cartoonists are conveying what’s been happening in the state, using the tools they have: words and images.
They’re doing it with at least two huge collaborations since, even as Operation Metro Surge ends, communities will continue to need help.
Authors for Minnesota, an effort to support struggling bookstores across the state and raise money for immigrants, is set for noon-4 p.m., Feb. 28 at 24 stores. More than 50 Minnesota writers — including William Kent Krueger, Curtis Sittenfeld, Bao Phi and Lorna Landvik — will sign books at independent stores including Black Garnet Books in St. Paul and Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais. Each author also will donate at least 20 books as incentives for customers to make on-site donations to either the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota or Women’s Foundation of Minnesota’s Immigration Rapid Response Fund.
The other collaboration is among Minnesota cartoonists. They launched #iceoutcomics on Instagram last month, calling for artists from around the world to create four-panel comics in response to ICE’s immigration crackdown. It went viral. In the past month, 237 comics have been created (some can be viewed at crucialcomix.com, without an Instagram account), generating millions of views (the post announcing the project has more than half a million on its own).
Both projects began with writers and artists trying to figure out what to do.
“Like most writers, I’m an introvert. This is all so far out of my wheelhouse,” said thriller writer Jess Lourey who, nevertheless, asked the owners of Once Upon a Crime and Comma bookstores in Minneapolis if it would be crazy to assemble a statewide event to get people into stores. “They said, ‘No. Do it!’”
First, Lourey reached out to members of her writing group, which includes Krueger, Landvik and Kristi Belcamino. They were all in, so she and Belcamino began making calls.
“Pretty much everybody I reached out to said yes. So then I had to do it,” Lourey joked.