Minneapolis writer Curtis Sittenfeld offers new short stories about ‘women who are wrong’

A: Sometimes, people feel like writers are sort of quiet and elegant and removed from the world. I feel like I might have papers in the car and pick up one of my kids and have to say, “Don’t sit on my novel!” One time, this is when I was about to do a virtual event, I was standing in the kitchen wolfing down a plate of Indian food and one of my family members was chatting with me and I’m like, “I need to do this event.” One activity flows into another, partly because I work at home. I have a little office and, literally, while we’ve been talking, one of my kids got home on the bus and the dog started barking and there are papers everywhere.