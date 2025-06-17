'V is for Venom' shows how Agatha Christie killed hundreds with poisons

To get the job, she had to take a difficult course on pharmaceuticals and drug interactions and pass both written and practical exams. It proved a wonderful investment, career-wise — starting with her first novel, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles.” In it, she introduced detective Hercule Poirot and dispatched poor Emily Ingelthorp via a combination of strychnine, potassium bromide and an opiate (to delay the onset of symptoms).