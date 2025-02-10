Ironically, Benedict isn’t adept at creating rounded characters, either. Her portraits of the five protagonists don’t go very deep (get ready for the words “dowdy” or “frumpy” to appear every time Christie is mentioned, which is a lot). And, more importantly, we don’t get a handle on the nurse whose murder is supposed to engage the five women’s emotions — and ours. Yes, Daniels has been dead for months when the book opens, but the first half of “Queens,” especially, would be more involving if we knew who she was.