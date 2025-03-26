Road trip! Pack your rations, hiking boots and water bottles. Join me on a literary tour through four atmospheric mysteries, set in and around our country’s national parks.
A Murder in Zion
First stop is Zion National Park in Utah, where the sun cresting over the mountains bathes rock cliffs in a “ruby light.” In Nicole Maggi’s terrific “A Murder in Zion” (Oceanview Publishing, $18.99), dauntless hero Emmeline “Emme” Helliwell is an agent for the Investigative Services Branch (ISB) of the National Park Service.
Emme is grief-stricken from her mom’s death, angry that her sister is incommunicado, tired of “seeing the ugliest side of humanity” in beautiful places and burdened with guilt from a mistake made during a past investigation. Emme can only see dried blood when she looks at the vermilion-colored mountains.
When the body of an old friend is discovered in the Narrows, one of the most popular hikes in the park, Emme investigates. The trail leads to a misogynistic cult (Aren’t they all?) and a bold confrontation in the switchbacks of Zion.
Battle Mountain
Next stop, the Sierra Madres where the “eastern mountains [turn] electric pink with the last gasp of dusk” in C.J. Box’s “Battle Mountain” (Putnam), featuring Joe Pickett of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Although one plot thread depends on events from past novels, this is a propulsive thriller.
Gov. Spencer Rulon, who regularly uses Joe as his “trusted range rider,” asks Joe to find his missing son-in-law and his son-in-law’s hunting guide. Joe teams up with a rookie warden, Susan Kany, who has one of the best lines in the book: “What would Joe Pickett do?” The thinking behind that? Joe occasionally may be reckless, frequently is stubborn and regularly goes out on a limb, but his moral compass is always true north.
It needs to be in this investigation. The Centurion Club, a group of defense industry CEOs known as “the military-industrial complex in cowboy boots,” is gathering at the B-Lazy-U ranch. All the trails lead there.
Cold Burn
Our next stop isn’t on shelves until April 29, from Jon Land and Jeff Ayres, who collaborate under the pseudonym A.J. Landau. In “Cold Burn,” Michael Walker, another ISB investigator, and Gina Delgado, an FBI agent, investigate from the “heart of the United States’s ecosystem” in Florida’s Everglades to the massive ice caves and frozen plateaus of Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park.