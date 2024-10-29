St. Cloud City Council is bound for change

Hontos knows he has “a reputation for saying some things that might be different from everybody else.” But there are three things he wants voters to know about him: 1. “I’m very proud of my constituent services.” He returns phone calls and takes time with people. 2. He has a strong work ethic, coming prepared to each council meeting. “I do research, ask staff questions and reach out to different resources to know the impact of our decisions.” 3. He’s not partisan. The Republican Party once asked him to run for the Legislature, and he’s been endorsed by the DFL, he said. “I think that says something and I pride myself on being an issues person.”