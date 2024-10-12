St. Cloud has new choices for mayor. Here’s how to tell them apart

When Conway first ran for council in 2018, he campaigned on the platform that council members were not listening to the residents, particularly during the debate on the city’s role in immigration. In 2017, former council member Jeff Johnson proposed a moratorium on refugee resettlement to give the city time to study its cost to taxpayers; at the time, Kleis said the city doesn’t have a role in refugee resettlement, and the council instead adopted a resolution stating the city is a welcoming community.