Most Minnesota kids don’t walk to school uphill both ways — or at all

Now the district is among the those considering extending that walking zone. In Bloomington, a proposal would add a quarter-mile for both elementary and secondary schools; those discussions started amid the need to cut $5 million from next school year’s budget. That change would nearly double the number of elementary-age kids in the walk zone, to more than 900, and increase the number of secondary-school kids in the walk zone from 1,500 to 1,900, Kaufman said. Hopkins area schools are discussing increasing the walk zone to 2 miles amid rising transportation costs.