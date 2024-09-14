Where are the kids? Research shows numbers are down in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

New research from the Economic Innovation Group (EIG), a bipartisan public policy organization, backs up McCoy’s sense of what is happening, finding fewer families like hers in urban areas such as Minneapolis and St. Paul than just a few years ago. Between 2020 and 2023, the number of kids under 5 in Hennepin and Ramsey counties has declined by nearly 12,000. Meanwhile, the counties in the region seeing growth in the number kids under 5 tend to be on the outskirts of the metro or just outside it.