Readers Write: Trump’s cabinet picks, RFK Jr., voting, immigration

Single-day voting in the U.S. would mean millions of people couldn’t vote. We would need many more volunteers and many more polling places to accommodate this. Or we would need to make voting day a holiday. As for it being “largely considered too great of a burden ... to travel a short distance to a polling station” the writer is being presumptuous here. He has no idea how many people literally cannot travel any distance to vote. Should they not be allowed to vote? Is he objecting to mail-in ballots? As for the rest of us, I’m sure the large majority of us make every effort to go any distance to cast our votes. I stood in line on a cool, windy November day for nearly two hours this year. There were more than 100 people in line at that particular time of the day and location. If voting were only allowed on one day, how long would that line have been?