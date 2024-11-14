Despite what Trump has said, immigrants bring a lot of value to the U.S.

By the simple virtue of my birth in the U.S., I’m immensely lucky. Being raised here made it easier for me to navigate the college application system. As a student in Minnesota, I could work jobs and internships that my international peers weren’t eligible for. These privileges helped open doors for me to engage with my local community in ways meaningful for myself and (I hope) for others, working with multiple Twin Cities-based organizations on research and advocacy around local housing policy.