Opinion: What is the point of cutting geriatrics programs?

Federal geriatrics programs have invested in preparing the health care system to care for a growing older population, especially in the face of decreasing older adult specialists. One is the Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) funded through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), part of HHS. Minnesota is fortunate to have received two multimillion-dollar HRSA grants, leading to the creation and advancement of the Minnesota Northstar GWEP at the University of Minnesota. GWEP educates all sorts of health care providers about aging including, but not limited to, physicians. The expressed aim of this program is to enhance the care of all older adults across Minnesota. We should support and invest in such a worthwhile goal. Especially at the cost of 0.0023% of the total HHS budget of $1.8 trillion.