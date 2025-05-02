Opinion: 50 years after the fall of Saigon: A family’s journey from Vietnam to the U.S.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
April 30 marked the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, which signaled the end of the Vietnam War. It also marks 50 years of my family calling the United States home.
For my mom, her family’s journey to the U.S. started 10 days before the fall of Saigon when they escaped on one of the massive C-130 cargo planes the Americans sent to help refugees. All 10 of my mom’s brothers and sisters, along with grandma and grandpa, flew to Wake Island, which was used as an American processing center during the end of the war.
Each person was only allowed one personal bag and their birth certificates and no goodbye to loved ones they left behind. That includes my mom, who was stuck in a small village with my great-grandmother. She’d stay for another six years before she’d make it to the U.S., forced to work in the reeducation or labor camps the Communists set up for the country’s young people. She still recalls being assigned farming work or work that consisted of standing in leech-infested waters for hours on end, but was thankful to have others in the camp willing to switch with her so she could spend time cooking in the kitchen.
She also vividly remembers times when she would run errands to the grocery store or pharmacy, and the businesses would be looted because people were so scared and unsure of the change happening as the Communist government rose to power.
As she watched her beloved country change, she was constantly wondering if the government would figure out who she was and whether she’d be punished, since my grandfather worked for the American forces during the war as a translator and chauffeur.
As for the rest of the family, they would spend three months at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas. My aunts and uncles still remember waiting in long lines for food and how the rice was subpar, so they volunteered to cook to make sure it was right. This was also where they’d learn English and study American culture as they waited for a sponsor. They had offers, but none were willing to take in a dozen people all at once and they didn’t want to be separated, so they waited.