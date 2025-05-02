Opinion: 50 years after the fall of Saigon: A family’s journey from Vietnam to the U.S.

Each person was only allowed one personal bag and their birth certificates and no goodbye to loved ones they left behind. That includes my mom, who was stuck in a small village with my great-grandmother. She’d stay for another six years before she’d make it to the U.S., forced to work in the reeducation or labor camps the Communists set up for the country’s young people. She still recalls being assigned farming work or work that consisted of standing in leech-infested waters for hours on end, but was thankful to have others in the camp willing to switch with her so she could spend time cooking in the kitchen.