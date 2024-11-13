Where a democratic election happens in an atmosphere of collective pride

But we can also restore some faith in the democratic process from the bottom up. We can take back the microphone from those who cast doubt on the integrity of our elections. Fear is just as divisive as it is powerful. Many are feeling especially fearful in the stormy aftermath of this election. But the system held, Kamala Harris respectfully conceded, and Joe Biden promised a peaceful transfer of power — and that is something to celebrate. Now, re-engage in the democratic process to work for what you believe in. Let us remember what made our country revolutionary. And let us look to others, such as Uruguay, to keep that revolutionary spirit alive.