Where a democratic election happens in an atmosphere of collective pride
Compare and contrast the U.S. and Uruguay.
By Meghan Hesterman and Ryan Kyle
•••
There are only three full democracies in the Americas: Canada, Costa Rica and Uruguay. We have spent the last seven months living and teaching English as Fulbright scholars in Uruguay, arguably the least known of these three. Referred to as the “Switzerland of South America,” Uruguay is a hidden gem of 3.5 million people that models a healthy democracy. Voting is mandatory and unifying. In Uruguay, voting is not just a “right”; it is a civic duty.
On Oct. 27, Uruguay’s Election Day, we witnessed some of the country’s 2.66 million eligible voters carry out their civic duty in the capital city. Accompanying our Uruguayan friends to their designated voting sites, we were initially struck by the joyful, convivial atmosphere. The three primary political parties — Frente Amplio, Partido Blanco (White Party), and Partido Colorado (Colored Party) — coexisted on neighboring street corners under their corresponding, colorful banners. Volunteers passed out listas — Uruguay’s ballot document — under opposing campaign tents. Exultant music floated from apartment windows. Sunday traffic was heavy as committed citizens rushed to beat the long voting lines. Uruguayans smiled under the clear spring sky. They tooted their car horns and chanted “Vamos Arriba” in collective pride.
Election Day in Uruguay is a family affair. We smiled at young children joining their parents in the private voting room and at mothers taking photos of their 18-year-olds submitting their first ballots. Uruguay requires its citizens to vote in their place of birth. Therefore, Election Day is also a day of extended family reencuentros (reunions) and celebrations. The family unit is a microcosm of the nation. Like family members, Uruguayans split into dueling factions but remain united over a common goal: to keep the peace. “Don’t get mad if the result is not what you wanted,” they preach, “the next day, we all have to walk the same streets.”
Counting down to the U.S. Election Day, the electricity of polarized tension buzzed in the stormy season air. Going into the election, approximately 40% of voters were “extremely” or “very” concerned about violent attempts to overturn the results of the election. The hurricane of campaign rallies, closing arguments and conflicting analyses from the fearmongering media blanketed the nation. The storm persisted through Nov. 5. The country awoke the next day to its fate for the next four years: another Donald Trump presidency.
Much of this fear stems from a rising lack of trust in democratic elections. Uruguayans, meanwhile, overwhelmingly trust this process and the independent electoral branch of government that oversees it. Trust in democracy is as rooted in Uruguayan culture as drinking mate — a traditional herbal loose-leaf tea — at sunset. As one friend shared, “Uruguayans complain about everything. But no one complains about the administration of elections.” So, it is no surprise that Uruguayans feel a more joyful — rather than fearful — motivation on Election Day.
Now, let us be clear: Uruguay is not a democratic utopia. However, Uruguayans’ joy is worth replicating. This joy is rooted in their trust that every voice will be heard and every vote will be counted. Structural change is crucial to restoring Americans’ confidence in the democratic process. Therefore, we implore our representatives to listen to the reason written in Uruguay’s constitution: one largely inspired by that of the United States.
But we can also restore some faith in the democratic process from the bottom up. We can take back the microphone from those who cast doubt on the integrity of our elections. Fear is just as divisive as it is powerful. Many are feeling especially fearful in the stormy aftermath of this election. But the system held, Kamala Harris respectfully conceded, and Joe Biden promised a peaceful transfer of power — and that is something to celebrate. Now, re-engage in the democratic process to work for what you believe in. Let us remember what made our country revolutionary. And let us look to others, such as Uruguay, to keep that revolutionary spirit alive.
Meghan Hesterman, of Roseville, and Ryan Kyle, of Washington, D.C., have been living in Uruguay as beneficiaries of the U.S. Student Fulbright Program. The views expressed here are their own.