Counterpoint on Minneapolis politics: Don’t agonize. Organize.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Like Charlie Rybak (“There’s something rotten in Minneapolis politics,” Strib Voices, April 28), I agree that Minneapolis is a beautiful city and its best asset is its people, including immigrants who came from faraway places to make a better life. We have neighbors who care about one another and who work hard to uphold the common good. I also agree that with hard choices ahead, this is a critical moment when we need to lean into our values rather than further abandon the things that make this city great.
But I disagree with the description of our city politics as “dysfunctional” or “unhealthy.” This might come as a surprise to people who follow my work — I literally track how often the council is “divided” on issues. I certainly have many disagreements with council members and our current mayor on particular issues.
But disagreement isn’t “dysfunctional.” It’s a reflection of the diverse set of voices and opinions we have in our city. As anyone who has talked with people outside of their bubble knows, the opinions among the residents in our city are as diverse — even more diverse — than the diversity of opinions among our elected officials.
Our elected officials have fierce, sometimes ugly disagreements. That happens because they’re representing constituents, and yes, interest groups, who also disagree.
That’s politics.
The PACs and the “political-industrial complex”