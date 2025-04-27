Opinion: There’s something rotten in Minneapolis politics

The next mayor and City Council are going to have a really tough task ahead of them. While many things in Minneapolis are moving in the right direction — crime is down again this year, neighborhoods are feeling livelier than ever, and mercifully we will be through a bunch of major construction projects at the end of this summer — we are in for a tough couple of years. The writing is on the wall, and budget cuts are on the way. There’s no way around that when you have a global economy that’s teetering, a federal government that’s cutting funding to programs that impact us left and right, and a city budget built around a downtown core during a time when the commercial real estate that our city is reliant on for our tax base has decreased in value like it has in cities all across the country.