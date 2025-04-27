Opinion: There’s something rotten in Minneapolis politics

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
This article was originally published in Southwest Voices, a hyperlocal publication covering southwest Minneapolis (website: SouthwestVoices.News).
•••
There’s a worm in our apple.
Minneapolis is a beautiful city, and its best asset is its people. We have neighbors who care about one another and who work hard to uphold the common good, organizing trash cleanups, shoveling one another’s sidewalks, coordinating food shares and leading community tree plantings. That’s what makes the city special, and it’s something people shouldn’t take for granted.
But as good as I think our people are, the political culture in this city has been allowed to decay. With hard choices ahead, this is a critical moment when we need to lean into our values rather than further abandon the things that make this city great.
Minneapolis is like an apple, or if you want to be really corny about it, a mini apple. Our people, and our neighborhoods, are like our bright, red exterior, the thing that makes us shine. At our core is a place founded by hearty, rugged people and immigrants who came from faraway places to make a better life. But there is a worm in our apple, and if we aren’t careful, it will eat us from the inside.