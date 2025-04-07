A good opportunity to influence Minneapolis city government starts Tuesday evening with caucuses

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
It’s municipal election season in Minneapolis. On Nov. 4, voters will get the chance to vote on which candidates for the City Council, mayor, the Park and Recreation Board and the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) will win a four-year term to office.
In 2023, the most recent set of city elections, only 34% of registered voters participated. That’s roughly 80,000 voters. By comparison, about 225,000 participate in presidential year elections and about 190,000 participate in midterm elections.
There’s a contest, however, that takes place long before voters show up to rank their ballots in November — and City Council candidates who win that contest have over a 90% chance of being elected in November. Only about 5,000 — 2% or so — of Minneapolis voters participate.
That contest is the DFL endorsement process, which starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at locations across the city. In a city where roughly 80% of voters are Democrats, and it’s been decades since a Republican has been elected to office, the party endorsement can be largely pre-determinative of the November elections. It’s the first step Minneapolis voters will have in determining what type of Democrat will represent them at City Hall. Participating is the single most important thing you can do if you want to see changes on the council.
Speaking to the endorsement’s power, if I had nickel for every time I’ve heard someone say they thought the party endorsement implied some level of “vetting,” I wouldn’t be typing up op-eds to inform them otherwise.
The vetting? Usually it’s about 300 to 400 people in a gymnasium in April or May voting for the candidate they prefer. And you could be one of those people!