Opinion: Where have all the average people gone in our political engagement?

As a rural progressive, it is easy for me to get caught up in the outrage of the moment. Like-minded citizens are assembling from St. Paul to Cyrus, Minn., to rightfully display their disgust for the most outrageous, offensive power grab by a president in American history. But as I watch what is happening in our country, I’m left wondering, “Where have all the average people gone?”
Are my neighbors at the recent protests? Not the media stereotype of my neighbor — the flag-in-the-back-of-a-truck, racist, storm-the-Capitol insurrectionist — but the hardworking, head-down, get-your-kids-to-school person who actually lives next to me and voted for the current president.
Does my neighbor accept the pardoning of criminals convicted of assaulting police officers or the deportation of lawfully present students? Is he OK with the misogynistic, crass and rude behavior that seemingly goes against everything I thought he stood for? Can he casually overlook assaults on the very tenets of our democracy, such as elections, a free press and religious freedom?
We may disagree fiercely on who we voted for, but my neighbor and I would agree that what we’re seeing is not us at our best.
Many rural voters chose President Donald Trump in spite of his crude and reckless behavior, which says a lot about how far both parties have fallen out of touch with the average voter.
Over the past four decades, economies in rural communities throughout Minnesota have been decimated. In small towns across the state, people remember thriving main streets lined with flowers and throngs of people shopping at locally owned businesses. Today, they drive through vacant downtowns and past empty manufacturing warehouses to shop at the Dollar General on the edge of town.