Readers Write: Digitalization, election security, women’s safety, Trump’s cabinet picks, winter

I continue to love the addition of Aaron Brown to the Strib Voices team, and his latest piece about the beauty and nostalgia of hunting licenses was a joy (“Hunting licenses will soon go digital. I get it. And I hate it,” Nov. 8). While I’m not a sportsman, I share his affection and preference for less-than-convenient but sentimental paper ephemera — especially when it comes to concert tickets. There is something inherently depressing about having to jockey with your smartphone for five minutes to bring up an ugly QR code before you can enjoy live music. Music geeks of yore would keep personal scrapbooks of their paper tickets — proof that they were there when, say, the Grateful Dead debuted “Jack Straw” at Northrup auditorium in 1971. A screenshot of an old email is hardly something you’ll want to show your children one day.