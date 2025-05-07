Readers Write: Messy Minneapolis politics, Target’s values, student punishment

The ugly disagreements stem from a council majority of activists who fervently favor their outside-money-supported goals and desires (not the needs of the overall citizenry they were elected to represent) and a mayor who seeks to temper their worst impulses. Eliminating caucuses and outside money would level the playing field and give us a range of potential views and visions from which to select for a council and mayor who can work together to solve our city’s problems. Electing Fateh or one of the other activist candidates would result in less discord in City Hall because it would be an echo chamber with no reasonable check. As Martin suggests, I got involved for the first time this year and organized my neighbors to attend the April 8 caucus; we were disappointed with the current system and lack of diversity in thought, experience and talent among all candidates (except our Ward 13 incumbent).