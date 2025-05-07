Readers Write: Messy Minneapolis politics, Target’s values, student punishment

•••
The Star Tribune has recently published several letters and commentaries from Minneapolitans frustrated with our political leadership (“Don’t agonize. Organize,” May 1, and “There’s something rotten in Minneapolis politics,” April 28, Strib Voices). I get it. We have plenty of problems that need to be tackled, but our officially “strong” mayor is anything but, and our City Council bickers about things beyond its control.
I agree that too much outside money is part of the problem. But, as another writer notes, overturning Citizens United is the only solution to too much money. And yes, our “one-party system” doesn’t help, but it’s hard to imagine Republicans resurging in Minneapolis with President Donald Trump in the White House.
But blaming our caucus system doesn’t make any sense to me. Some writers have suggested that the caucus system is “exclusionary,” but I’ve been attending caucuses since 1968, first as a student, then as a working dad and now as a retiree, and no one has ever turned me away. One writer suggested that online caucuses would be better. Better for millennials maybe, but not for seniors. And this suggestion ignores the real beauty of caucuses: meeting your neighbors, old and new, and having a chance to understand their views — even if it consumes a bit of your precious time.
Some writers suggest that the real problem is that caucuses are dominated by radicals and extremists, and one writer even dug up a Joseph McCarthy accusation of “fellow travelers.” (Really?) I suspect that the real, unspoken beef is that some of the folks at caucuses don’t look like us. Or dress different, or have difficult accents. And sure, it’s dumb when people ask me what my pronouns are. But I think that’s called political engagement — which we need more of, not less.
The anti-caucus writers want to turn the reins of government back to “real” Minneapolitans — those who don’t attend caucuses? Guess what else they don’t do? The majority don’t vote in primaries. And a lot who do vote don’t understand how ranked-choice voting works. Of course our caucus system could be improved, but eliminating caucuses won’t improve engagement, it will reduce real engagement, and give even more power to those with obscene amounts of campaign money.
John Trepp, Minneapolis