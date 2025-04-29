Readers Write: Violence prevention, Minneapolis politics, Trump’s first 100 days

•••
It is important to give historical context to the Star Tribune report about the inadequate oversight of violence prevention contracts (“Violence prevention faltering in Mpls.,” April 27). The obvious reason for this poor accountability is that the city was compelled to put violence prevention groups on the street immediately to meet the public safety crisis caused by the simultaneous shocks of George Floyd’s murder, pandemic disruptions and a one-third drop in Minneapolis police officers. The Star Tribune sounded this alert on Jan. 21, 2021: “Facing twin demands to curb police brutality and turn back a surge in violent crime, Minneapolis leaders have tripled the budget of a low profile city agency that treats violence as a public health crisis.” Unfortunately, the system’s infrastructure to handle this exploded budget did not exist within either that “low profile agency,” or the groups that were awarded contracts.
It takes a great deal of time, experienced staff and IT investment to create this infrastructure from scratch. As a downtown resident, I was happy that the city ignored this problem in order to put boots on the ground immediately on Nicollet Mall and other hot spots, and this paper has reported that murders, shootings and robberies did in fact begin to decline in 2021.
It should be no surprise that the price for this urgent rollout was poor accountability and that there is still fallout from this. However, Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette assured us in Friday’s article that the Neighborhood Safety Department is strengthening its invoicing and procurement processes and that “we’re on the right path.” We should take him at his word, while of course staying watchful as this new critical effort continues to roll out at a pace and on a scale unseen in our city’s history.
John Satorius, Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS POLITICS
This town needs more than one party
Thanks to Charlie Rybak for this public conversation that has been going on privately for years (“There’s something rotten in Minneapolis politics,” Strib Voices, April 28). I agree with him and have played both sides of this fence. I attend the do-nothing caucuses, which are painful to endure. (My regular advice is to bring your sharp stick so you can poke your eyes out while you sit there for 12 hours doing nothing.) I also support the evil PACs because they make visible the obvious problems. What’s a citizen to do?
Obviously, fix the caucuses. But they have gone from incompetent and long to incompetent and overrun with socialists. Any moderate voice is silenced or ridiculed. Can’t be fixed.