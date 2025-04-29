Readers Write: Violence prevention, Minneapolis politics, Trump’s first 100 days

Since the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration’s flurry of activity in its first 100 days, Americans have noted the changes new presidential administrations have accomplished in that same period. While the second Trump administration has made an unprecedented number of sweeping executive actions in its first 100 days, its legislative accomplishments are meager. According to Wikipedia, only four bills have been signed into law and two more await the president’s signature. Of those, one is the continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily, one instructs Homeland Security to detain aliens who are charged with theft and other crimes, and the other four are rollbacks of rules submitted by different parts of the Biden administration.