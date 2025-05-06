Opinion: Legislature is poised to move backward on a terrible tool for handling students

A student who is fidgeting, unable to stay seated, focus on the lesson or work, or has their head down on their desk might need to take a movement break, or get a drink of water. A student making negative comments about themselves, or the work , might need validation to boost their self-confidence and some help from a trusted adult to work through a challenge. These can be early signs of dysregulation that if left unaddressed can escalate into a crisis. When school staff are able to observe and respond to meet their needs rather than react to the behavior, we can help students stay safe without exclusionary discipline-like seclusion.