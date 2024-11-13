Misogyny amplified

I have felt the fear of misogyny my entire life. As most women have since they were girls. The only nightmare I remember having as a young girl with dark eyes and braids, was about a boy whom I heard liked me. He pushed me into a shadowy corner of the playground. He plunged a big red arrow into my big red heart. As blood spurted out the boy who supposedly liked me ripped open my pure white blouse. Buttons popped into the wind before falling to the ground.