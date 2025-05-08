Readers Write: Housing, energy, burnout, race and the Rochester video

As a primary care physician nearing retirement, the article “Burnout is causing exodus of doctors” (May 7) resonates with what so many of us have experienced. As medical students, we were taught not to blindly treat a symptom without first trying to diagnose the underlying condition that is causing the symptom, or the condition may either not go away or may get worse. It seems very upside-down to offer “stress relief” (for the stress that the system causes) through therapy, “wellness resources” and “peer support to talk about the hardships” — all things that require even more time, which is already a precious commodity that physicians have far too little of. The surveys that were alluded to told the story — loss of autonomy, addition of tasks like medical messaging with no time allotted to answer them, more electronic record-keeping (which actually takes significantly more time), and all the while being pressured to increase “access” and “productivity.”