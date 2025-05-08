Readers Write: Housing, energy, burnout, race and the Rochester video

•••
In response to cities’ opposition to fixing the housing shortage, cities say that they have individual needs and should continue to have the ability to set whatever zoning rules they want (“Minnesota cities to legislators: Don’t tell us how to fix the housing shortage,” StarTribune.com, May 6). That they don’t need “one size fits all” solutions for zoning from the Legislature, which already sets a statewide building code. This would make sense … if cities were actually forming unique solutions or allowing new homes. But as the Star Tribune covered in the 2021 piece “How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated,” metro cities already have the same singular solution to the need for homes — saying “no.”
Seventy-five percent, often more, of most cities are single, detached homes only. This prevents duplexes, triplexes and more homes. Allowing more homes per lot is a solution proposed by “Yes to Homes,” rejected by cities. Many homes are required to have yards that are four to five times larger than the home. This prevents lot splits, selling some land to a new neighbor for their home. Allowing homes on smaller lots, one-eighth of an acre instead of the commonly required half acre, is a solution proposed by “Yes to Homes,” rejected by cities.
Cities can always do more than the state requires to allow new homes, but inaction must no longer be an option. A baseline on zoning, like the baseline on building code, will create clarity about what is allowed statewide and allow new homes to be built. It’s time for cities to stop blocking the new homes we desperately need.
Brit Anbacht, Minneapolis
COMMUNITY SOLAR
Ill-advised to end this program now
Minnesota founded the nation’s first-ever community solar garden program with the aim of providing access to solar energy for everyone. We’ve come a long way since it started, both as an industry and in terms of policy. Also, given the expected growth of data centers, artificial intelligence and electric vehicle charging, we will need ever-greater energy production sources. Which is why the decision by Minnesota legislators to propose ending the program is puzzling.
Apadana Energy is committed to delivering renewable energy solutions to both lower customer electricity bills and benefit the environment. Ending Minnesota’s successful community solar garden program is in direct conflict with current and future energy demand, environmental needs and our company mission.