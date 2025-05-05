Sheletta: Black moms must be guardians and bodyguards

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When my 12-year-old son Brandon brought home a permission slip for a class field trip to a Twins game, I called his teacher to ask if I could be a chaperone.
“Oh no,” he told me, his words accompanied by a judgmental tone. “Brandon is a seventh-grader now. These children don’t need adult supervision.”
It was an echo of what my white girlfriends are always telling me: “You are such a helicopter mom! Stop holding your kids back.”
There is nothing I’d love more than to let my son spend the day at the ballpark with his friends without me. You think I want to be around fifty-leven tweenaged boys for five hours? In the words of that great American prophet Eminem, I’d rather stick nine-inch nails through each one of my eyelids.
But I have to watch and make sure my child is safe because, in President Donald Trump’s America, that seventh inning stretch could turn tragic if he accidentally whistles, winks at, bumps into, breathes on or sneezes without covering near the wrong white woman at just the right time.
Black mothers can’t just be guardians, we must be bodyguards, too.