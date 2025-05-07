Opinion: Minnesota Legislature should not kill community solar

Minnesota’s 11-year-old community solar program has been so successful in lowering electricity bills and expanding solar access that 20 states have created similar programs to try to capture similar benefits. Community solar reduces energy costs for participants by 10%, sometimes more, in exchange for an upfront commitment to buy solar from the project. It also provides affordable clean energy resources for the grid. Located closer to where we use electricity, reduced delivery distances mean reduced electricity costs. By serving growing electricity demand, community solar projects can also save ratepayers money by reducing potential infrastructure upgrades. Locally built projects can also diversify the job opportunities from building new power infrastructure, such as when the Cooperative Energy Futures Shiloh Temple project hired members of the community to help install the rooftop solar panels.