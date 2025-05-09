Podcast: Wolves cruised in Game 2, but next three vs. Golden State are critical

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 117-93 win over Golden State in Game 2 on Thursday. They could afford to cruise a little in that win because of Steph Curry’s absence. They will need more gas in Games 3 and 4 in Golden State if they want to lock down a series in which they are the decided favorites. Plus the Twins won their fifth in a row, with Byron Buxton continuing to play at an elite level.