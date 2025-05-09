Podcast: Wolves cruised in Game 2, but next three vs. Golden State are critical

Sports

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 3:27PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) puts up a shot in the third quarter. The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Golden State Warriors 117-93 in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference playoff semifinal series. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 117-93 win over Golden State in Game 2 on Thursday. They could afford to cruise a little in that win because of Steph Curry’s absence. They will need more gas in Games 3 and 4 in Golden State if they want to lock down a series in which they are the decided favorites. Plus the Twins won their fifth in a row, with Byron Buxton continuing to play at an elite level.

9:00: Jon Marthaler joins Rand to talk Minnesota United soccer. The Loons are slated to play Inter Miami on Saturday at Allianz Field. Will Lionel Messi be in Miami’s lineup?

25:00: Ben Goessling reports that the Vikings are “likely” to play back-to-back international games this year in Dublin and London.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

