Podcast: Wolves cruised in Game 2, but next three vs. Golden State are critical

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 117-93 win over Golden State in Game 2 on Thursday. They could afford to cruise a little in that win because of Steph Curry’s absence. They will need more gas in Games 3 and 4 in Golden State if they want to lock down a series in which they are the decided favorites. Plus the Twins won their fifth in a row, with Byron Buxton continuing to play at an elite level.
9:00: Jon Marthaler joins Rand to talk Minnesota United soccer. The Loons are slated to play Inter Miami on Saturday at Allianz Field. Will Lionel Messi be in Miami’s lineup?
25:00: Ben Goessling reports that the Vikings are “likely” to play back-to-back international games this year in Dublin and London.
