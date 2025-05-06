Readers Write: Selfish drivers, the rule of law

•••
Welcome to spring!
Like clockwork, the first sunny weekend brings out the motorized monsters who have been hiding all winter. City police, State Patrol and park police have all had several months of relative quiet to prepare for the migratory return of drivers who turn our city streets and parkways into a Mad Max-like surge of aggression and a contest of who can be the biggest, the fastest and the loudest in the public right of way.
This past Sunday, I saw: two cars drag-racing in a 20 mph zone around Bde Maka Ska; motorcycles with exhaust pipes modified to maximize noise plus earsplitting music somehow louder than the bike; a line of 12 souped-up, fancy cars and SUVs not even slowing for a stop sign as they paraded past a family with small children waiting at the crosswalk just inches from being squashed; motorcycles passing speed-abiding cars on the parkway; a car “drifting” with smoking tires squealing around the lake; cars honking at pedestrians taking too long in the crosswalk; and car exhaust systems modified to painfully “crackle” or “pop” our eardrums as they cruise through our neighborhood.
When did stop signs become optional? When did 20 mph mean “go as fast as you can until you have to lock up your brakes”? Why have we allowed motorists to disregard the safety of others? We have rules on the books: speed limits, crosswalk laws, stop signs, local noise ordinances, federal EPA noise violations — this is not a lack of regulation.
I see our police vehicles on the streets; I wonder how frequently they ticket for noise or aggressive driving violations?
What are our options?