Readers Write: Selfish drivers, the rule of law

I seek clarification. What happens to those we send to our rented prison in El Salvador? Apparently we can’t retrieve them. Nor is it likely that they will face trial for crime(s) committed in El Salvador. Is the only end for them death in our rental prison? I am not trained in the law, but I can read. It is clear to me that the provisions of our Constitution — specifically the preamble and Amendments IV, V, VI, VII and VIII — have not been afforded to those in our rented prison.