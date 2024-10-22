Readers Write: Trump and Arnold Palmer, St. Paul elections, Third Precinct cleanup, Mike Meyers

You wonder why there is so much distrust for the media these days? Consider this. The Oct. 21 issue of the Star Tribune printed four letters from readers commenting on former President Donald Trump’s talk at the Economic Club of Chicago last week (“What is he talking about?” Readers Write). If all you did was read these four letters you would come away thinking that Trump is a moron. The problem is I watched the entire presentation and every example that was brought up was highly edited and designed to make Trump appear as a buffoon. For example, one letter writer mocked Trump for his response to Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait’s assertion that undocumented migrants are an important part of our economy and deporting them would leave us in need of workers. The letter writer skipped over Trump’s response that he is in favor of migrant workers; however, they must enter our country legally. Instead the letter writer focused on a remark he made about migrant crime. Very deceptive. No mention was made of the fact that Trump won over a large share of the audience in the room, judging by their response to his remarks.