Readers Write: Trump’s economic ideas, Minneapolis property taxes, prone police restraints

In response to the Oct. 11 story “Mpls. to look at new taxes as downtown property values dip”: Property is valued both on the building and on the value of the location and proximity to community or “land value.” Today, our tax system focuses on the building. So, for example, empty lots pay very little in taxes. While the downtown office building values have decreased, the value of the land downtown is as high as ever. The strong transit connections, proximity to the lakes and the riverfront and other community resources haven’t moved or changed. The problem is we’ve changed what we need to use the land for as we shift to working from home. Homes and retail rather than business offices or parking are needed downtown. A land value tax would shift focus to value the proximity to community resources, encouraging empty lots or vacant buildings to become homes. It wouldn’t be a new tax; it’s just a shift in how we assess property values.