District: Substitute teacher reenacted George Floyd murder at Woodbury High School

South Washington County Schools officials say a substitute teacher is banned from its schools and under investigation after allegedly reenacting the police actions that resulted in the death of George Floyd during classes at Woodbury High School.
The teacher, now banned from South Washington County schools, also allegedly mimicked pointing a gun at students during classes on Monday. He’s now under investigation by the district.
The teacher also mimicked holding up a gun and pointing it at students, stated that police brutality is not real, told sexist jokes and engaged in “inappropriate and racially-harmful behavior” during separate English classes for sophomores and seniors, according to a letter from Woodbury High principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner sent to parents on Tuesday.
A full report has been filed with the Minnesota Department of Education. The teacher is banned from all South Washington County School District property, and the school is working with the Woodbury Police Department to investigate the incident, Sorenson-Wagner wrote.
Students reported that the unnamed teacher said he wanted them to know about his life as a police officer. On Monday of this week, according to the district, the teacher put a student on the ground as part of a reenactment of Minneapolis police actions that led to the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. Four Minneapolis police officers were convicted in connection with Floyd’s death.
The teacher is not a police officer in Minnesota, Sorenson-Wagner wrote.
The teacher also reportedly twisted a student’s arm behind their back and showed pressure points on the chin and face. The teacher spoke in “disturbing detail” about dead bodies he had seen, shared explicit details about two sexual assault cases he investigated and repeatedly made racially harmful comments, according to the district.
“I specifically want to acknowledge racial harm that occurred when the substitute teacher reenacted the prone restraint that resulted in the murder of George Floyd,” Sorenson-Wagner wrote. “This reported behavior is reprehensible. I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action and education.”
Sorenson-Wagner said the school has called Teachers on Call, the company that provides substitute teachers for South Washington County, to ensure the teacher does not fill any future vacancies in the district. The Star Tribune left voicemail and email messages with Teachers on Call on Wednesday morning seeking its response.
Staff members will be available to talk with students when in-person classes resume Monday. Wednesday is a learn-at-home day for high school students and the MEA fall break takes place Thursday and Friday.
The Star Tribune has reached out to Woodbury police for comment.
