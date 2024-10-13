Mike Meyers, economics journalist and longtime Star Tribune reporter, dies at 75

Although Meyers’ opinion pieces generally had a liberal tilt, he was more than willing to take on both political parties. In 2011, he wrote that President Barack Obama “has adopted some of the most atrocious economic ideas in generations.” He skewered President Donald Trump in 2020 for proposing a $500 billion package of loans and grants to business, comparing it to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, when “the rich were first to claim the lifeboats” and “the rest were on their own.”