Readers Write: Thanksgiving, Trump’s call to Mexico, Bremer Bank, letters, sports coverage

Feel-good holiday commentaries are a welcome break from political chaos.
Dick Schwartz’s Thanksgiving Day commentary, “The year a mother’s turkey encountered a son’s new vegetarian ways” was an utter delight. A wonderful and refreshing change from the usual holier-than-thou rants about progressive insanity or conservative evil. The rants are now tedious. This was the opposite to me. Uplifting, giving me a smile, and relatable. What son or daughter hasn’t gotten sideways with Mom because we did something young and stupid? Just a wonderful thing to read.
Michael Heiser, Eden Prairie
I read with some perplexity the expressions of horror over suggesting that cannabis could be a part of Thanksgiving celebrations (Readers Write, Dec. 2). A simple substitution illustrates it better: “Apparently there are people who want to add the odor of [alcohol] to the smell of turkey and pumpkin pie. ... What will the safe dose be for the children at the feast? How will anyone keep the little ones away if everyone is so mellow? What will be the safe dose for the designated drivers driving, or staggering away, from grandmother’s house?”
If you’re serving alcohol at your own Thanksgiving celebration, don’t presume to lecture others about cannabis.
Steve Hoffmann, Anoka
First, to the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board regarding a quote from “Thankful, mindful, hopeful, realistic” (editorial, Nov. 28): “Be thankful for free and fair elections, and for the peaceful transfer of presidential power that has endured throughout our nation’s history.” You all must have missed the insurrection and the unpeaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election.
Second, I also agree with the writer of “Let’s take it a step further” (Readers Write, Nov. 28) that civics should be taught in schools.
Marla Riemer, Maple Grove
TRUMP’S CALL TO MEXICO
Keep holding Trump accountable
There were two versions of Donald Trump’s call with Mexico. Thanks to the Minnesota Star Tribune for making this front-page news (”2 versions of Trump call with Mexico,” Nov. 29). MAGA media was already trying to promote Trump as a brilliant negotiator with his 25% tariff gambit, supposedly causing Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum to cave in to his demands. The truth is, Mexico had already responded to President Joe Biden’s negotiations that resulted in a 75% reduction in border apprehensions since December 2023. I trust the Star Tribune will also continue to call out Trump, the consummate credit-grabber, for claiming he is responsible for the infrastructure transformation, new factories being built, significant job gains and huge private investments that are the result of Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and CHIPS and Science Act. Please keep reminding people of all the promises that Trump made to the workers of this country that he will not keep, while he makes sure his billionaire buddies get their tax breaks made permanent.
Roland Hayes, Shoreview
Why do I believe the president of Mexico is telling the truth and not the newly elected president of the United States. So, so sad. Four years of lies.
Bill White, Eagan
BREMER BANK
Bremer’s sale is good for Minnesota
It’s disappointing that Evan Ramstad felt compelled to criticize the leaders of Bremer Bank for the announced sale to Old National Bank (”Bremer Bank’s inglorious ending,” Nov. 26). The Bremer management team has strong integrity and character and, importantly, expert judgment about what is best for the shareholders, employees and communities Bremer serves. While it’s easy to think prior arrangements that never had firm footing would have been better, litigation caused a change in approach, or remaining independent is better for Minnesota, Ramstad fails to address the fundamental shifts occurring in the banking industry. Progressing regulation, rapidly advancing technology and intense competition are leading all banks to re-evaluate their strategy, and consolidation is a critical element of improving scale that addresses the numerous environmental challenges. What is best for Minnesota is a solid and competitive banking sector, and I am confident Old National and Bremer will help ensure this. Benefiting from my 35-year career in banking, this is how Bremer’s shareholders, employees and communities will succeed.
Elliot Jaffee, Minneapolis
The writer is the former executive vice president of U.S. Bank.
LETTERS
Well, I’m staying
I have read with amusement the recent debate on the opinion pages between people vowing to either keep or cancel their subscriptions to the Star Tribune. It amazes me the degree to which people become exercised and the myriad subjects that push their buttons. Well, I’m staying.
Even though the agenda and mission of the Star Tribune’s columnists and the great majority of the Editorial Board are anathema to me, I’m continuing to subscribe as a tip of the cap to the great Chinese general and military strategist Sun Tzu, who is credited with saying, “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” I want to keep learning what you guys are up to.
Phil Larsen, Dayton
I was initially confused about why a reader suggested the paper should try to make conservatives smile by covering stories about criminals, grocery prices and student loans (“Switch up your coverage,” Readers Write, Nov. 30). However, I’m trying to lean into Becky Kennedy’s advice in her book “Good Inside” about making the MGI (most generous interpretation) about someone’s behavior.
I’m going to assume the reader simply does not have time to read the entire paper every day.
For example, on Nov. 29 the front page featured a picture of two siblings serving a meal to a guest at a homeless shelter who had two cats on their shoulders (”On Thanksgiving, furry family gets a seat at the table”). Big smile from my four-year-old daughter when I showed her. Strib Voices featured a couple celebrating fifty years of marriage and their meet-cute story (” ‘Where did you meet?’ It was my 157th visit to the Joint Bar, and it was Mary’s first ... “). Big smile from me, an unabashed romantic comedy lover. Below that article was a holiday memory of two young sisters from 1960 that I shared with my mom (”A Christmas lunch in Minneapolis, 64 years ago”). She texted back saying it brought back a “feel good feeling” from her own childhood.
If those were not enough, I find Arlo and Janis, F Minus, and Pearls Before Swine (notice I left out Doonesbury!) often bring a nonpolitical smile to my face most days.
I believe there are plenty of subjects that would make folks across the political spectrum smile in this paper, if one is lucky enough to have the time.
Joe Kennealy, Eden Prairie
HOCKEY
More than meets the tie
I attended the recent Gophers-Nanooks hockey game that your paper reported as simply ending in a “tie” (“U shoots plenty, settles for tie,” Nov. 30). This description understates a great match that went into double overtime and ultimately a shootout. As a grandfather who went with his grandsons, we witnessed an excitement that built throughout the overtime periods.
While the game is officially recorded as a tie for NCAA tournament purposes, the teams played through additional overtime periods and a shootout to determine crucial conference points. This distinction explains why the score appeared as a tie in your reporting, despite the game’s dramatic extended conclusion.
There’s no way that those of us at 3M Arena at Mariucci experienced a tie — we experienced a game that deserved nuanced coverage. Future reporting might better serve your readers by explaining both the official result and the exciting conclusion that determined conference points.
Andy Halper, Edina
