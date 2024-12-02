Readers Write: Thanksgiving, Trump’s call to Mexico, Bremer Bank, letters, sports coverage

There were two versions of Donald Trump’s call with Mexico. Thanks to the Minnesota Star Tribune for making this front-page news (”2 versions of Trump call with Mexico,” Nov. 29). MAGA media was already trying to promote Trump as a brilliant negotiator with his 25% tariff gambit, supposedly causing Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum to cave in to his demands. The truth is, Mexico had already responded to President Joe Biden’s negotiations that resulted in a 75% reduction in border apprehensions since December 2023. I trust the Star Tribune will also continue to call out Trump, the consummate credit-grabber, for claiming he is responsible for the infrastructure transformation, new factories being built, significant job gains and huge private investments that are the result of Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and CHIPS and Science Act. Please keep reminding people of all the promises that Trump made to the workers of this country that he will not keep, while he makes sure his billionaire buddies get their tax breaks made permanent.