Readers Write: Opportunities for the homeless, newspaper rituals, arts funding, civics, history, Thanksgiving

The Nov. 25 article “Homeless hired to tidy St. Paul light-rail stations” sheds light on a potentially revolutionary approach to the homelessness crisis faced in the city and the country. Homelessness is surging, with the number of homeless people in the U.S. reaching 653,104 in 2023 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. With numbers like this, it is indisputable that current policies are not solving the problem. It is necessary to think of different supplemental plans to help curb the homelessness epidemic. The Work Now program referenced in the article is a terrific example of a plan that does just that. The program provides struggling people with a steady job that provides a stable income and a sense of purpose. The problem with many homelessness programs is that they are seen as an undue burden on the taxpayer, who is given no clear benefit in return. With this plan, taxpayers benefit from cleaner parks and other community areas. This positive externality will make it more likely for the public to support funding the plan. In the future, policymakers and activists working to curb homelessness should focus on creating programs that create a mutual advantage between the homeless and taxpayers. If programs positively impact people’s lives, they will be far more successful at obtaining funding and, in turn, helping the homeless population. Programs like Work Now should continue to be developed, funded and highlighted in the future.