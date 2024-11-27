Readers Write: Opportunities for the homeless, newspaper rituals, arts funding, civics, history, Thanksgiving
Work Now is a smart program that benefits both the homeless and taxpayers.
•••
The Nov. 25 article “Homeless hired to tidy St. Paul light-rail stations” sheds light on a potentially revolutionary approach to the homelessness crisis faced in the city and the country. Homelessness is surging, with the number of homeless people in the U.S. reaching 653,104 in 2023 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. With numbers like this, it is indisputable that current policies are not solving the problem. It is necessary to think of different supplemental plans to help curb the homelessness epidemic. The Work Now program referenced in the article is a terrific example of a plan that does just that. The program provides struggling people with a steady job that provides a stable income and a sense of purpose. The problem with many homelessness programs is that they are seen as an undue burden on the taxpayer, who is given no clear benefit in return. With this plan, taxpayers benefit from cleaner parks and other community areas. This positive externality will make it more likely for the public to support funding the plan. In the future, policymakers and activists working to curb homelessness should focus on creating programs that create a mutual advantage between the homeless and taxpayers. If programs positively impact people’s lives, they will be far more successful at obtaining funding and, in turn, helping the homeless population. Programs like Work Now should continue to be developed, funded and highlighted in the future.
Easton Fredin, St. Peter, Minn.
•••
The city of St. Paul provides two shining examples of how government does provide solutions for our citizens through the use of federal pandemic relief funds available through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
It uses such funds to purchase medical debt for pennies on the dollar and then cancels that debt (“St. Paul, Fairview, Undue help erase $37M in medical debt,” Nov. 15). This is a practical remedy to remove that burden from patients and their families until we finally devise an overall cure for our broken health care system.
Then it uses those funds to employ homeless people to clean transit stations. This action improves the appearance of the city, promotes public safety and provides the workers a way to live their lives with dignity.
These solutions are not provided by the private sector. The officials of our Saintly City earn credit in heaven with these actions.
Michael W. McNabb, Lakeville
THE PAPER
Part of my ritual
My morning starts at 5 a.m. with coffee and reading the eEdition of the Minnesota Star Tribune. I really appreciate your newspaper, and it is always the first of my early morning readings, before the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post and London Times. Please do not transition away from the eEdition format. Peace.
Rod Nordeng, Des Moines, Iowa
•••
As assistant commentary editor for the Star Tribune, David Banks is a semi-hidden gem. At first, I chuckled at his piece on Nov. 23, “The social media X-odus: Not nothing but blue skies from now on.” But no, chortled is a better description. I too thoroughly enjoy playing with words. It’s admirable that Banks tolerates social media. Admittedly, I’m more close-minded. He is correct that “we ... have collectively squandered a tool.” That is especially true considering the election of a paranoid, egomaniacal Donald Trump that can be largely credited to the misinformation, disinformation and sometimes total lack of any information on social media. Anyway, David, thanks for making us think. It’s a joy to read your commentaries twice, just to absorb the full impact. All your messages, metaphors, other alternative expressions and “tangential” paragraphs — joined by the gifts of personal disclosure and requirement that I read with a trusted dictionary by my side — are indeed refreshing.
Jim Bartos, Maple Grove
ARTS FUNDING
Something for everyone
Bravo to Chris Riemenschneider for his punchy Nov. 23 news piece “Local musicians blue about pay.” I have no doubt our pay rates lag nationally, and that the city of Minneapolis’ noble attempt at a comprehensive survey was imperfect. And I do feel for musicians struggling to even afford their efforts, let alone profit. Without them, we’ve got nothing but the sounds of silence.
But as a longtime local fan, I’m pleasantly shocked to see new venues — small, midsize and large — opening often, especially in the current economic climate. On nights when I can get out, I often find too many good shows to choose. It may be a good problem when it’s an unfair advantage for consumers over creators.
To help achieve equilibrium, I urge more people to shake off COVID caution, get out of their cozy houses and into our concert houses whenever possible. It may require some discernment, but in the cafes and clubs, and at cultural fests and street fairs, there is something for just about anyone with a little appreciation and spare dollars for the tip jar.
Jim Meyer, Minneapolis
•••
Regarding the Star Tribune article on arts and music funding by corporations and foundations (“Businesses built arts scene. They could also break it,” Nov. 24). My question is: Where are the centimillionaires and billionaires in this area? They have certainly taken a lot out of here. Isn’t it time to give back by supporting the arts and music that help make Minnesota more livable?
Walt McCarthy, Long Lake
MINNEAPOLIS HISTORY
Our histories are entwined
Congratulations to the Phyllis Wheatley House on its centennial (“A beacon for generations,” Nov. 23). Its service to the Northside community cannot be overstated.
The African American community and Jewish community have overlapping history in many places, including the North Side of Minneapolis. The Emanuel Cohen Center, a predecessor organization of today’s Jewish Community Center, served the needs of the North Side Jewish community in much the same way as the Phyllis Wheatley House served the needs of African Americans and others in that neighborhood. Further, both the Cohen Center and the Wheatley House at different times were located at 818 Bassett Pl. For more on the shared story of African Americans and Jews on the North Side of Minneapolis, I recommend the PBS segment “The Settlement Houses That Grew the Jewish and Black Communities in north Minneapolis” (tinyurl.com/settlementhouses).
Robin Doroshow, Minneapolis
The writer is executive director of the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest.
VOTER PARTICIPATION
Let’s take it a step further
Regarding the Nov. 21 commentary “We still need better voter turnout. Here are three suggestions,” I am an 88-year-old man who is very proud of the fact that I have voted in every presidential election since 1954, as well as most of the off-year elections. I heartily agree with the three suggestions to bolster civic engagement and improve voter turnout. I propose a fourth one. I would like to see either a constitutional amendment or encourage Congress to pass a law making the act of voting (as well as being a right and a privilege) a civic duty, with penalties for failing to do our civic duty such as a small fine for not voting in, let’s say, three consecutive elections. I also believe civics should again be taught in our schools to prepare students to be able to vote intelligently, and that all citizens should be automatically registered to vote at age 18.
Gary Bethke, Merrifield, Minn.
THANKSGIVING
Inhale. Hold. Exhale.
As we enter the holidays in these turbulent times, others’ opinions can raise one’s hackles. We should try to remember that this is America. Those who disagree with us have a right to be wrong.
Edward Stegman, Hastings
