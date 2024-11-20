We still need better voter turnout. Here are three suggestions.

Do you miss the nonstop negative ads that filled the air for weeks and weeks before the election? While the advantages of ranked-choice voting (RCV) are manifold, perhaps none is greater than its tendency to change the tone of political campaigning. Here’s how that works: If candidates A and B think they may need the second-place votes of candidates C and D to put them over the top (50% + 1), they are not going to be attacking those third- and fourth-party candidates with the vehemence that they might otherwise. And if candidates A and B can think of nothing better to do than attack each other with lies and exaggeration, they risk dropping down and becoming candidates C and D themselves!