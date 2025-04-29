In Jonathan Thunder’s painting, the Pink Panther meets Ojibwe cultural mythologies and Surrealism

In the storage room behind the University of Minnesota’s Nash Gallery, artist Jonathan Thunder, 48, carefully slides a 12-feet-long roll of canvas out of a cardboard tube, slowly unfurling it.
On the canvas, he painted a man wearing a cowboy hat and a scarf with Ojibwe-style patterning on it. The guy is fast asleep on a shore, bathed in a pink hue. He clutches an old cellphone. A notebook with blank pages has fallen open in front of him. A blue cat that looks like the Pink Panther’s cerulean-toned cousin quietly climbs onto his legs.
“Artists are dreamers,” Thunder said. “We have to dip into that part of us where dreams come from and to me, it’s sort of like being taken out to sea. Lake Superior has always given me the sense that, if it wanted to, when I am standing on the shore, it could easily just take me away.”
Curator Howard Oransky at the U commissioned this huge painting from the artist for his solo exhibition “Jonathan Thunder: The Artist as Storyteller” at the University of Minnesota’s Quarter Gallery. Presented by the George Morrison Center for Indigenous Art, the exhibition includes 15 paintings spanning 2016-2024, plus this new commission.
Oransky first encountered Thunder’s work 10 years ago. This is their fourth time working together.
“Jonathan is a person who is bursting at the seams with talent,” Oransky said. “He’s got tremendous artistic talent, but he’s also got intellectual talent and spiritual talent, and he has a great sense of humor about his work and himself.”
Thunder, known for making surreal paintings that mix pop culture and Ojibwe cultural references, is a recipient of the Jim Denomie Memorial Scholarship and was a 2022 McKnight Foundation Fellow.
The dreamer
Thunder grew up on comic books, cartoons, the early days of reality TV and urban life in the Twin Cities in the ’80s and ’90s, and his work is awash in pop culture references. He also studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M., and has a bachelor’s degree in visual effects and motion graphics from the U. He’s been based in Duluth since 2014, and is married to the writer Tashia Hart. They have a son, Minnow, 3.