Opinion: Laws used to target some people today may target others tomorrow

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Recently, news outlets have focused on Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was torn from his family and incarcerated in El Salvador due to an “administrative error.” But his is just one story among many.
Just last month, a mother and her three children were taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from a dairy farm in New York to a detention facility in Texas 1,800 miles away. The family was taken from their home after ICE came to their door, looking for another suspected criminal. A school community was left reeling as the local principal wrote of the missing students that “they are not criminals, they have no ties to any criminal activity, they are loved in their classrooms.”
It seems like every day we hear these heartbreaking stories of beloved community members “disappeared.” During this second Trump administration, we have seen our government and legal systems used in new ways. We are accustomed to thinking of these times as unprecedented. But in the context of the stories of Abrego Garcia, or the mother and children at the farm, there is a dark precedent for attacking immigrant communities, and we must acknowledge this lamentable history so as not to repeat it.
As elected officials whose families all came to this country looking for a better life — be it one generation ago or four — we know this deeply. Whether from Mexico, Somalia or Japan, our families crossed oceans and borders in search of the American dream, and our election certificates and seats in the halls of power are a testament to that enduring commitment and possibility.
We also know intimately that scapegoating whichever immigrant group is out of favor at the current political moment runs deep in the veins of our country. Each of our communities has felt this, whether it was the Japanese Americans imprisoned in internment camps during World War II, Muslims scapegoated after 9/11, or our Latinx neighbors today who are being “disappeared” with no regard for the law or due process.
Our laws reflect and reinforce this fear and distrust of immigrants. The antiquated Alien Enemies Act (AEA) of 1798 gives the president the power to target foreign nationals of an enemy nation during wartime without due process. During World War II, the AEA was used to detain the Japanese, falsely claiming they were a threat to national security. This is a permanent stain on our nation’s history, and one that we should be adamant to never repeat. Yet the AEA remains in effect to this day.