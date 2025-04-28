Opinion: Laws used to target some people today may target others tomorrow

It seems like every day we hear these heartbreaking stories of beloved community members “disappeared.” During this second Trump administration, we have seen our government and legal systems used in new ways. We are accustomed to thinking of these times as unprecedented. But in the context of the stories of Abrego Garcia, or the mother and children at the farm, there is a dark precedent for attacking immigrant communities, and we must acknowledge this lamentable history so as not to repeat it.