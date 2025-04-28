Opinion: There’s no free speech without platforms

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
On March 25, Turkish postgraduate student Rumeysa Ozturk was arrested by U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers before being shipped to the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile. Her crime: penning an opinion.
Ozturk was detained for co-authoring a commentary in the Tufts Daily News arguing that the Boston university should divest from Israel. Her case has, justifiably, spurred anxieties that merely expressing views that dissent or oppose those held by the government can now be considered sufficient grounds for deportation.
In a country that has historically prided itself on the right to share one’s opinion without fear of persecution, it is the prerogative of universities and newspapers to protect student journalists and defend freedom of expression. It is imperative to upholding the values of the U.S. that news opinion sections remain an open forum.
The community at Tufts, where Ozturk was a doctoral student, has spoken up overwhelmingly in support of Ozturk’s and the Daily News’ right to freely express their opinion without fear of further penalization. Fifty-five alumni wrote an op-ed in support of Ozturk, as did the class of 1989, student group Tufts Friends of Israel, and both Tufts Democrats and Tufts Republicans in a bipartisan statement. The newspaper’s managing board also published a brief reaffirmation of its commitment to the First Amendment. A press freedom coalition, including the Student Press Law Center, Freedom of the Press Foundation and PEN America, likewise condemned the arrest.
The arrest comes amid a crackdown on the privileges of news organizations and a growing sense of fear at student-run publications. The editors of the Columbia Political Review and the Stanford Daily have received a surge in takedown requests. In February, the Trump administration announced that it would determine which news outlets could cover the president; that same month, it barred the Associated Press from covering the White House. These actions signal an alarming trend of restricting the free flow of information and silencing the press — attacks that threaten the foundation of democracy itself.
The role of the opinion section of a newspaper or news site is more important than ever. It is, first and foremost, a place where writers can present their perspectives to spark conversation. Open forums, as newspaper opinion sections are often considered, serve as platforms for public participation, allowing citizens to voice their opinions, concerns and suggestions on matters of public interest.